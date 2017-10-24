1.8 million Poles with default debt

In October, 1.8 million Poles were in default with 3 million debt payments, valued in total at PLN 25 billion, according to economic information bureau ERIF BIG. The value of default debt increased by PLN 1.4 billion since the beginning of 2017. Men account for the majority of default debt, they have a total of…
