1,000 Polish computers affected by WannaCry ransomware

According to Polish CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team), some 1,235 unique Polish IP domains were affected by the WannaCry ransomware. That number represents 0.65 percent of all infected IPs. “the Internal Security Agency, the Polish Computer Emergency Response Team, as well as institutions connected to the Ministry of Digital Affairs are monitoring the situation all…
