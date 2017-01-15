Five perish in fire near Poznań

January 15, 2017 Poland AM

A fire in a multi-family home in the village of Ryczywół, just north of Poznań, killed a mother and four of her adult sons early Saturday morning, while another person escaped injury by jumping out of a window. Fire brigade Captain Dariusz Szrama told TVN 24 television news that the fire had started in the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts