Five perish in fire near Poznań

A fire in a multi-family home in the village of Ryczywół, just north of Poznań, killed a mother and four of her adult sons early Saturday morning, while another person escaped injury by jumping out of a window. Fire brigade Captain Dariusz Szrama told TVN 24 television news that the fire had started in the…
Related Posts
-
Volkswagen’s new factory will open...August 12, 2016
-
More than €196 million from EU to invest...March 29, 2016
-
Skanska acquires land in Poznań...December 18, 2015
-
New office building in Poznań...December 1, 2015