Poland launches new chopper tender

Major tenant stays in Poleczki Business ... Engineering and project consulting company ILF Consulting Engineers Polska has renewed its lease agreement for approximately 4,200 sqm of office space in the Poleczki Business Park complex in southern Warsaw. JLL represented the tenant in his negotia...

WSE suspends trading of Orco Property Gr... WSE has suspended the trading of Orco Property Group shares after Poland’s financial watchdog KNF filed such motion. KNF demand stems from the Orco suspending its trade on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The company decided to withdraw its shares from...

Cornerstone laid for .KTW offices in Kat... Investor TDJ Estate has recently held the cornerstone laying ceremony at the construction site of the .KTW I office project in downtown Katowice, which will be located just next to the city’s iconic Spodek building. Builder Strabag is acting as...

Ronson’s profit 131% up y/y Developer Ronson has recorded PLN 485 million in revenue in 2016, a 72 percent increase year-on-year, the company stated. Profit before tax from sales stood at PLN 118.7 million, which is a 131 percent increase over last’s year’s result. ...