Poland launches new chopper tender

Polish ministry of defense has launched a new tender for 16 military helicopters. The ministry invited Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Leonardo-Finmeccanica to submit their bids. The first tender, won by Airbus’ Caracal machines was canceled in October. “A committee tasked with the negotiations invited the firms on Monday to present their offers for the eight…
