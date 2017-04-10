15k of Poles could be affected by Wonga security breach

British short-term lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in a security breach last week. “Wonga is urgently investigating illegal and unauthorized access to the personal data of some of its customers in the UK and Poland,” the firm said in a statement. Wonga has…
