On 28-29 March 2017 at Sheraton Hotel in Warsaw took place the 17th edition of Telecommunication and Media World Symposium. During two days of Symposium we had possibility to hear inspiring statements and fierce discussions between representatives of telecommunication, media sector and representatives of central government, solution and new technology providers. In this year’s edition of conference we had the honour to receive more than 550 guests!

The opening ceremony of the Symposium was made by Jerzy Kalinowski (Chairman of the Advisory Boards of Telecommunications and Media World Symposium, Partner, Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications in Poland and CEE, KPMG in Poland). Invited Guest of Honor who opened the first day was Piotr Dmochowski-Lipski (Executive Secretary, European Telecommunications Satellite Organization EUTELSAT IGO).

This year’s edition of Symposium was full of important and current topics relative to media market, telecommunication, e-commerce, new technologies and gaming. Representatives of business and central government brought participants closer to issues connected with Polish TV market, analyzing possible scenarios for its development. The discussion also covered the prospects for the evolution of the advertising market in our country. Speakers also responded to current questions about the international expansion of Polish telecommunications companies – are we going to have a chance to expand globally? Due to the unavoidable digitization of the business, the participants learned about the opportunities and risks associated with this process and the expectations of digital consumers with regard to telecoms, media and digital service providers. The subject of regulating the telecommunications and media world also came to prominence during this year’s Symposium, bringing the latest reforms of the European Union in this area. Looking ahead, experts discussed about future technologies, AI, VR, AR, and 5G networks.

In the 17th edition of the symposium took part, among others. Witold Kołodziejski – Chairman of The National Broadcasting Council, Bartosz Skwarczek – CEO, G2A, Grażyna Piotrowska-Oliwa – President of the Management Board, Virgin Mobile Polska ,Robert Bednarski –Managing Director for CEE, Facebook, Aleksander Kutela – CEO, Grupa Onet, Andrzej Matuszyński – President of the Management Board, Eurozet, Maciej Stanecki – Board Member, Telewizja Polska, Jarosław Kordalewski –Vicepresident of the Board, NC+, Dariusz Andrian – CEO, VML Poland, Paweł Karłowski – General Manager for Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, BT Global Services, British Telecom CEE, Dariusz Dąbski – President of the Board, TV Puls, Włodzimierz Schmidt – President of the Management Board, IAB Polska.

The crowning of the first day of the 17th edition of the World Telecommunication and Media Symposium was the Great Gala of Golden and Crystal Antennas, which gave the most important awards in the industry for its achievements in 2016. We would like to present to you the winners of this year’s competition.

The Golden Antennas of the World of Telecommunications in particular categories received:

Man of the Year – Jørgen Bang-Jensen – President of the Board, P4 – for consistent action leading to Play’s network growing presence in the Polish telecommunications market. In addition, for the stable operation of the Management Board and customer policy, which is reflected in an increasing number of network subscribers.

Company of the Year – Orange Polska S.A . – for the multi-dimensional campaign and Orange Fiber service. Orange Polska Company is constantly involved in the implementation of the Digital Agenda and cooperation with governmental administration, which contributes to the large-scale broadband demand.

Corporate Social Responsibility – UPC Polska for THINK BIG – THINK BIG has become a gateway to global growth for many small businesses and startups. Participants make new contacts, attract the attention of investors and the most important media, tracking business trends. THINK BIG not only inspires, but also really supports entrepreneurs in brave thinking about their business. The Crystal Antennas of the World of Media in particular categories received:

Company of the Year – G2A – for comprehensive action, leading to building the fastest growing computer game sales platform in the world. By creating an ecosystem of modern services, the number of clients is constantly increasing. There are over 1 million transactions per month, and over 70 million users visit the site each quarter.

Man of the Year – Ewa Minge – for brave and consistent implementation of high standards in communicating people in the public sphere and for helping the sick and needy, using the media. Ewa Minge is an authority on the media market in effective and transparent communication of socially sensitive subjects.

News Program of the Year – “Facts” broadcast by TVN – for professional and objective information, through which Facts became the most viewed information program in the country. Facts daily provide reliable and extensive information from Poland and from the World, inspired by respected journalists and experts.

The Leader of The New Media:

Bloger of the Year – Spider’s Web Blog, Przemysław Pająk – For providing the service, which is an opinion-forming source of information and analysis on the technology market. The blog is characterized by extraordinary quality, as well as text based on opinion and knowledge. Creates new quality in the Polish blogosphere.

Youtuber of the Year – Abstrachuje (Robert Pasut, Rafał Masny, Czarek Jóźwik) – for the channel, which has been the leader of new media in Poland for years. Every production is a sure success. Unpatched, they are producers, is the last hit of the internet. This is not the talent for new media, it’s the talent to create them.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the central public administration, the regulator and the top management of the telecommunications industry and the media. Grand Gala was led by Marcin Prokop and our special guest was Jacek Stachursky.

We invite you to get acquainted with the full photo report from the 17th edition of the World Telecommunication and Media World Symposium and the Great Gala of Golden and Crystal Antennas!