19% of Poles see the country’s political situation as good, 43% as bad

Nineteen percent of Poles consider the political situation in the country as good, while 43 percent is of the opposite opinion, according to a recent survey by pollster CBOS. In January, 15 percent of those polled said that the political situation in Poland was good, while49 percent claimed it was bad. Additionally, 38 percent of…
