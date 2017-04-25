25 mln of Poles use internet, spending 6 hours a day online

April 25, 2017 Poland AM

Poland has 25 million, active internet users, according to the report compiled by Deloitte consultancy, the average time they spend online amounts to 6 hours per day, with 4.4 hours on desktop computers and further 1.3 hours using mobile devices. As many as 14 million Poles actively use social media (in comparison, 10 years ago,…

