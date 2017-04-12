25th jubilee edition of EuroPOWER Energy Conference

On 5-6 April 2017, took place the 25th edition of the jubilee EuroPOWER Energy Conference, an event devoted to the latest market trends and the current problems and challenges faced by the energy sector. The conference was attended by the presidents and members of the boards of key energy companies, representatives of government administration, including the regulator and representatives of the scientific world.

The subject of the first day of the Conference focused on restructuring and changing the character of the Polish economy. There was also a discussion on the new challenges for the energy sector of the Winter Package of the European Union. Electromobility – its impact on the market and economy of the country was a very important issue.

In the discussions participated, among others. Andrzej Piotrowski – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Energy, Michał Kurtyka – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Energy, Maciej Bando – President of Energy Regulatory Office, Filip Grzegorczyk – President of the Management Board, TAURON Polska Energia, Beata Stelmach – President of GE in Poland and the Baltic States, Wojciech Dąbrowski – President of the Management Board, PGNiG Termika, Dawid Klimczak – President of the Management Board, Enea Trading, Vice President for Trade and Financial Managment, Enea Elektrownia Północ, Krzysztof Kowalczyk – Chief Executive Officer, ElectroMobility Poland.

The second day of the Conference opened a discussion on energy security, energy mix and capacity market.There was also a debate on the gas, crude oil and liquid fuels sectors in the Polish economy. The session about technologies in the Polish electrcity sector and the speech of the Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Energy – Andrzej Piotrowski on the program to combat smog in Poland. The closing day was focused around the consumer on the energy market.

Among the speakers on the second day were: Ryszard Wasiłek – Vice President of the Management Board for Operational, PGE, Jarosław Broda – Vice President of the Management Board for the Wealth Management and Development, TAURON Polska Energia, Bogusław Kowalski – Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) ENERGA Grup, Head of CERT ENERGA, Paweł Stańczyk – President of the Management Board, OLPP, Marcin Bodio – Expert for Oil, Gas and Liquid fuels, Member ot the Board of the Polish World Energy Council, Andrzej Kojro – President of the Management Board, Energa Operator, Dariusz Piotrowski – Microsoft Board Member, Paweł Pisarczyk – President of the Management Board, Atende Software, Piotr Adamczak – Vice President for Trade, Enea, Henryk Mucha – President of the Management Board, PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny, Wojciech Pomykała – President of the Management Board, Energia dla Firm, Grzegorz Lot – Vice President of the Management Board, Tauron Sprzedaż.