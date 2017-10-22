270k pension applications due to lower retirement age – ministry

Approximately 270,000 pension applications have been filed based on the lowered retirement age, the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy stated. “That’s 75 percent of the estimated 331,000 people who have become eligible to retire once the retirement age has been reset” at 60 for women and 65 for men from the previous 67…
