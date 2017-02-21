28% of Polish employees admit to cyberslacking at work

According to a survey conducted by research institute CBOS, 7 percent of employees work on projects for other companies during their working hours, while 28 percent use the internet for non-work-related purposes, including internet surfing, social networks, as well as doing projects for other companies. Cyberslacking, using the internet for purposes other than work, “may…
Related Posts
-
19% of Poles see the country’s pol...February 19, 2017
-
KNF website hackedFebruary 5, 2017
-
Support for Szydło government grows in O...October 27, 2016
-
Poles negative about country, but positi...October 26, 2016