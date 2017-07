Logistics services provider Omega Pilzno has leased over 12,000 sqm of warehouse space in Pomorskie Centrum Logistyczne in the Tri-City area. The owner of the scheme is Goodman, while the transaction was negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield. Omega Pilzno Godawski & Godawski has operated on the logistics market for 25 years and covers entire European continent with its services.