500k households changed energy provider in Jan-Aug

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

Between January and August, 523,057 households and 185,602 other electric energy consumers changed their electricity provider, according to industry watchdog URE. “The number of TPA [Third Party Access] household consumers … increased by 60,427 since the end of 2016, marking a 13.1 percent increase,” URE stated. The number of energy consumers other than households that…

