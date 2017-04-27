52 mln mobile phone numbers in Poland – GUS

According to data released by Poland’s Central Statistics Office GUS, at end-March, there were 52 million mobile phone users, representing 8.2 percent increase y/y. The figure includes both prepaid numbers (19.2 million) as well as ones with long term contracts (32.8 million). The number of long term contracts have increased by 9.2 percent y/y, while…
