52 mln mobile phone numbers in Poland – GUS

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to data released by Poland’s Central Statistics Office GUS, at end-March, there were 52 million mobile phone users, representing 8.2 percent increase y/y. The figure includes both prepaid numbers (19.2 million) as well as ones with long term contracts (32.8 million). The number of long term contracts have increased by 9.2 percent y/y, while…

