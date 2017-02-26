550,000 sqm of retail space under construction at end-2016 – Colliers

Over 400.000 sqm off retail space was added to the retail market in Poland in 2016, 320,000 sqm of which was delivered within new projects and 80,000 sqm in expansions, according to a recent report prepared by Colliers International. At the end of the year, Poland had 11.2 million sqm of modern retail space. “2017…
