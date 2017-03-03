5th City Forum

Transformation that we can observe in cities’ functioning nowadays shows that intelligent solutions accompany us in our daily lives. It affects multiple aspects of life, ranging from transport, through ecology, energy, construction and finally new ways of communication with residents.

Smart City Forum is a platform for dialogue and business cooperation with central and local administration that allows for an exchange of views and experiences in this field taking into account smart citizen interests. During the V edition, which will be held 8-9 March 2017 at the Westin Hotel in Warsaw, we will talk about best practices, but also about directions of development and future of Smart City in Poland. Areas and issues, on which V edition will focus, cover urban mobility, intelligent lighting infrastructure, electromobility and gasmobility, urban services including payments and city card integration, creation of urban space including railways aspect, energy efficiency or new business models and financing of urban infrastructure.

‘This conference is such a gathering of experience of particular local administration representatives, discussing how can we as local government meet requirements of nowadays. It is an excellent platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and good practices. It is very important to exchange such information as the world changes very quickly together with expectations and citizens‘ functioning,’ says Hanna Zdanowska, Mayor of the City of Łódź.

The Advisory Board watches over the substantive value of the Forum, whose members include:

Robert Biedroń, Mayor of the City of Słupsk

Maciej Bluj, Vice-Mayor of the City of Wrocław

Jacek Jaśkowiak, Mayor of the City of Poznań

Tadeusz Krzakowski, Mayor of the City of Legnica

Marcin Wojdat, Secretary of the City of Warsaw

Adrian Kurowski, Director Visa Europe for Poland

Bogdan Rogala, Vice-President of the Board and Sales Director Lighting CEE

Tadeusz Kościński, Undersecretary of the State, Ministry of Development

The crowning of the V edition of the event will be Smart City Grand Gala, which will take place on 8 March 2017 at 7pm at the Westin Hotel in Warsaw.

During the Smart City Grand Gala Independent Jury, consisting of recognized experts in the industry, will reward the winners of the Smart City Competition: Smart City up to 100 thousand Residents, Smart City 100 to 500 thousand Residents, Smart City over 500 thousand Residents, Man of the Year, Smart City Solution, Supplier for Cities.

