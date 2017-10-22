60% of industrial firms have investment plans for 2018 – GUS

As many as 59.5 percent of industrial companies are planning investments in 2018, compared to 69 percent of industrial firms that have made investments this year, according to GUS. In the construction industry, 38.2 percent have investment plans for next year. Industrial companies usually finance investment from their own sources (92.5 percent in October), bank…
