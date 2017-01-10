61% of Poles in favor of nuclear plants in Poland

January 10, 2017

As many as 61 percent of the Polish society is in favor of building a nuclear power plant in Poland, including 21 percent who strongly support the idea, according to a poll conducted for the Ministry of Energy. “This is the highest score in the history of the poll, which has been carried out regularly…

