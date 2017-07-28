722,000 sqm of office space under construction in Warsaw – Savills

Over 722,200 sqm of office space is currently under construction across Warsaw as stated in the latest report by real estate advisory Savills. In the first half of the year 131,400 sqm was completed. The largest office project completed during that time was the second phase of Business Garden complex, which comprises of four buildings…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.