7Levels launches IPO

Video games producer 7Levels launched its IPO for 85k shares with the maximum price set at PLN 75 apiece. The company will be listed on the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market. Subscriptions will last till October 24. The overall value of the offer could reach PLN 6.4 million, and the company’s valuation could exceed PLN 39…
