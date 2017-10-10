7Levels launches IPO

October 10, 2017 Poland AM

Video games producer 7Levels launched its IPO for 85k shares with the maximum price set at PLN 75 apiece. The company will be listed on the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market. Subscriptions will last till October 24. The overall value of the offer could reach PLN 6.4 million, and the company’s valuation could exceed PLN 39…

