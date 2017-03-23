90% of firms in Poland experienced employee exodus – report

Image : Shutterstock

Nine out of ten HR managers and board members confirmed they have experienced uncontrolled employee exits in their company. As many as 77 percent of HR managers and 73 percent of management board members consider employee retention their top priority for the next 24 months, according to a report prepared by consultancy KPMG. The situation is further complicated by the fact that four out of ten companies stated that employee cost optimization is still an important issue.

The report included surveys conducted in Q4 2016 among 161 firms operating in Poland.