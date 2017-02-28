95% of Polish firms has investment plans – report

February 28, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 95 percent of Polish companies is planning to make investments over the next three years, according to a report prepared by the European Investment Bank. The EU average stood at 91 percent. Nearly a third of firms in Poland is concentrating on developing new products, which is also above EU average. However,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts