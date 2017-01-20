ABB to hire 2,000 at new SSC in Kraków

January 20, 2017 Poland AM

Swiss concern ABB will launch a new shared service center in Kraków, which will ultimately employ 2,000 people, Deputy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference held in Davos, at the World Economic Forum. “This is the product of earlier talks, but we sealed the deal here, in Davos,” said Morawiecki and added that…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts