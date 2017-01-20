ABB to hire 2,000 at new SSC in Kraków

Swiss concern ABB will launch a new shared service center in Kraków, which will ultimately employ 2,000 people, Deputy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference held in Davos, at the World Economic Forum. “This is the product of earlier talks, but we sealed the deal here, in Davos,” said Morawiecki and added that…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki planning to garner up busines...January 19, 2017
-
Morawiecki speaks about mortgage loan re...January 15, 2017
-
Morawiecki: bank tax will continue...January 3, 2017
-
PKP aims to improve travel times in Krak...December 27, 2016