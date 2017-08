Image: Hines

Furniture retailer Abra has leased more than 6,000 sqm of warehouse space and over 200 sqm of office area at the Distribution Park Sosnowiec logistics park in Silesia. The lease agreement, which was signed for ten years, was brokered by Axi Immo. Completed in 2005, Distribution Park Sosnowiec consists of two buildings and comprises a total of 47,100 sqm of warehouse space. The complex is owned by the Hines Global REIT fund, and asset- and property-managed by Hines.