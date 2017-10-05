Acron might sell Azoty stake ‘for a good price’

October 5, 2017

Russian chemical firm Acron might consider selling its almost stake in the Polish state-controlled, WSE-listed chemical group Azoty if it was presented with a “good enough” offer, head of Acron’s supervisory board Aleksander Popov said, as quoted by the press agency Tass, adding that the company is currently not talking with anyone regarding the possible…

