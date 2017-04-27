Advent International acquires 4.88 mln shares of Integer, 3.98 mln shares of InPost

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

Equity fund Advent International, along with Integer CEO Rafał Brzoska, bought 4.88 million shares of Integer, and 3.98 million InPost shares of its subsidiary InPost in the tender offer. Both were bidding for 5.43 million Integer shares, representing 70.01 percent of the company’s stock and 11.56 million (100 percent) shares of InPost. As a result…

