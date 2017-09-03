Agora finalizes Metro TV sale to Discovery. Expects PLN 11.4 mln boost to Q3 results

WSE-listed media group Agora has finalized the sale of its remaining 51.06 percent stake in its terrestrial TV station Metro for PLN 19 million to Discovery Polska. Discovery now holds a 100 percent stake in Green Content, the company which owns the station. According to Agora, the deal will boost its Q3 results by PLN…
