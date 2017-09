WSE-listed media group Agora wants to buy up to 1.19 million (2.5 percent stake) of its shares for PLN 20 apiece, the company said in a market filing, adding that it is ready to spend up to PLN 23.83 million on the buyback program.

At the end of trading day on Tuesday, Agora stock was worth PLN 16.3.

The offer will run through October 2-6.