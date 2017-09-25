Agriculture minister: food exports to exceed €25 bln this year

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Krzysztof Jurgiel, exports of Polish food could exceed €25 billion this year. “After the first seven months of this year its value is already higher by €10 billion, so it’s safe to say, that they will exceed the €25 billion mark,” Jurgiel said. Last year, food exports reached €24…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki: exports to exceed €200 bln t...September 14, 2017
-
KUKE: Exports grow 12.1% in July...August 31, 2017
-
GUS: Trade surplus drops in H1...August 13, 2017
-
Ministry of development revises foreign ...August 7, 2017