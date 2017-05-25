AI Prime announces mandatory squeeze-out of InPost and Integer shares

Equity fund AI Prime, and Rafał Brzoska announced a mandatory squeeze-out of the remaining InPost and Integer shares that were not tendered. There are currently 7.56 percent of InPost and 7.13 Integer shares in freefloat. The Warsaw bourse has already suspended both companies trading due to the squeeze-out. The buy-out date was set for May…
Related Posts
-
InPost, Integer leave WSEMay 9, 2017
-
Advent International acquires 4.88 mln s...April 27, 2017
-
Advent buyback offer a success...April 24, 2017
-
Quercus increases its stake in Integer...April 17, 2017