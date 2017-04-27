AIIB to co-finance central airport?

According to one of the directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Yee Ean Pang, the bank could take part in financing the Polish Central Airport, which the current Law and Justice (PiS) government plans to build. The facility could secure financing if it would promote interconnetvity between Asian and European continents. As Pang said,…
