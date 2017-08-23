Alior Bank approves PLN 1.2 bln bond program

August 23, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed lender Alior Bank’ supervisory board approved a PLN 1.2 billion bond program, the bank said in a market filing. The program will last for 12 months, pending financial market watchdog KNF approval. The bond tenors will be capped at 10Y. The bonds may be either ordinary or subordinated. The bank will seek to float…

