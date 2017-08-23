Alior Bank approves PLN 1.2 bln bond program

WSE-listed lender Alior Bank’ supervisory board approved a PLN 1.2 billion bond program, the bank said in a market filing. The program will last for 12 months, pending financial market watchdog KNF approval. The bond tenors will be capped at 10Y. The bonds may be either ordinary or subordinated. The bank will seek to float…
Related Posts
-
FinMin issues PLN 2 bln worth of bonds t...August 7, 2017
-
Alior Bank sells PLN 250 mln bonds in pr...July 25, 2017
-
FinMin sells PLN 2 bln worth of bonds to...July 19, 2017
-
PKO BP issues €750 mln bonds...July 18, 2017