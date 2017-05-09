Alior Bank Q1 profit rises

May 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed Alior Bank posted a PLN 82.4 million attributable net profit in Q1, up from PLN 80.2 million last year. Alior’s  total assets declined 1.3 percent q/q to PLN 60.4 billion, loans have increased by 4.6 percent to PLN 48.4 billion. Deposits were down 1.7 percent to PLN 50.5 billion. Net interest income increased to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts