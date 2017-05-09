Alior Bank Q1 profit rises

WSE-listed Alior Bank posted a PLN 82.4 million attributable net profit in Q1, up from PLN 80.2 million last year. Alior’s total assets declined 1.3 percent q/q to PLN 60.4 billion, loans have increased by 4.6 percent to PLN 48.4 billion. Deposits were down 1.7 percent to PLN 50.5 billion. Net interest income increased to…
