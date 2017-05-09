Alior Bank Q1 profit rises

Hogan Lovells to move into Ethos buildin... The Polish office of international law firm Hogan Lovells has signed a lease agreement for approximately 2,000 sqm of office space in the Ethos building in downtown Warsaw, which has just been modernized and redeveloped by investor and developer Kulc...

Ronson sees higher Q1 apartment sales, p... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development sold 259 apartments in the first quarter of 2017, which marks a 26 percent increase on the same period last year. The combined value of the housing units the company offloaded in Q1 amounts to...

Yuniversal developing Villa Almerico apa... Developer Yuniversal Podlaski is now developing a new residential project in Warsaw’s Mokotów district, which is called Villa Almerico and will comprise 19 apartments sized from 40 sqm to 90 sqm as well as one commercial unit sized 147 sqm. Con... Yuniversal developing Villa Almerico apa...

Saller launches retail park projects in ... Investor Saller Group has launched construction work on a retail park project in Rawicz in western Poland, which will comprise approximately 3,700 sqm of leasable space. The scheme, which is being built by construction company Budrem, will be located...