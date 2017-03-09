Alior profit up. No acquisitions planned

March 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed Alior Bank, owned by state-controlled insurer PZU, had PLN 618.28 million net profit in 2016 (PLN 369 million in Q4), up from PLN 309.65 million in 2015. According to the financial report, the results from 2016 and the year before are hard to compare due to a number of one-off factors, such as BPH…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts