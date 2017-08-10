Alior Q2 profit up

WSE-listed Alior Bank posted a PLN 99.95 million attributable net profit in Q2, up from PLN 81.66 million last year. Net income from interests soared to PLN 719.37 million, up by 62 percent y/y, fees and commissions were up by 55.3 percent y/y at PLN 118.3 million. Alior’s total assets stood at PLN 61.84 billion…
Related Posts
-
Alior Bank sells PLN 250 mln bonds in pr...July 25, 2017
-
BGK with a PLN 1 bln loan program for te...July 18, 2017
-
Alior Bank won’t update its strategy – a...July 18, 2017
-
Alior to launch PLN 250 mln private bond...July 9, 2017