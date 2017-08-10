Alior Q2 profit up

August 10, 2017

WSE-listed Alior Bank posted a PLN 99.95 million attributable net profit in Q2, up from PLN 81.66 million last year. Net income from interests soared to PLN 719.37 million, up by 62 percent y/y, fees and commissions were up by 55.3 percent y/y at PLN 118.3 million. Alior’s  total assets stood at PLN 61.84 billion…

