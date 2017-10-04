Alior to expand its subordinated bond issue by PLN 400 mln

WSE-listed lender Alior bank will expand its PLN 400 million subordinated bond issue by PLN 200 million following “heavy demand” from investors in the book building process, the company said in a market filing. The papers will mature in 8 years and will offer 2.7 percent rate based on WIBOR 6M. Alior received approval from…
