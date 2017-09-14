Alior to issue PLN 400 mln subordinated bonds

WSE-listed lender Alior Bank plans to sell up to PLN 400 million of subordinated bonds in a private placement issue. The papers will mature in 8 years and will offer variable rate based on WIBOR 6M. The company hopes to issue bonds in October pending market situation. Alior received approval from the Financial Market Authority…
