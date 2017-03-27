Allegro closes its German website

Poland’s biggest auction site operator Allegro Group will close its German portal, the company informed. Launched less than a year ago in June, Allegro.de website had 1.5 million offers within first few months of operations, according to company’s spokesman Michał Bonarowski, the company did not reveal information how many products were sold there. “This decision…
