Alma announces redundancies

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

The delicatessen market which operates under the retail brand Alma announced in a press release on Saturday that it would lay off 425 employees, citing declining profits as the culprit. “The direct cause of redundancies is […] unprofitable retail outlets and the intention to reduce employment at the headquarters [to] reduce the scale of operations,”…

