Alma announces redundancies

The delicatessen market which operates under the retail brand Alma announced in a press release on Saturday that it would lay off 425 employees, citing declining profits as the culprit. “The direct cause of redundancies is […] unprofitable retail outlets and the intention to reduce employment at the headquarters [to] reduce the scale of operations,”…
Related Posts
-
Participation in Alma restructuring poss...October 12, 2016
-
Alma Market to lay off up to 1,321 peopl...September 21, 2016
-
Merlin and Alma deploy Coolomats...May 15, 2015
-
Alma Market to open new stores...March 24, 2015