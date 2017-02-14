Alma Market to be liquidated

February 14, 2017 Poland AM

The district court in Kraków has decided to discontinue restructuring of retail chain Alma Market, the company said in a statement. The retailer has decided to liquidate its assets instead. In mid-September Alma Market filed for restructuring proceedings in order to improve its financial situation and avoid bankruptcy. The court opened restructuring proceedings in December…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts