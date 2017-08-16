Almost 723,000 sqm of office space leased in H1 – JLL

A total of nearly 723,000 sqm of office space was leased in Poland in the first half of this year, which is the best result of the history of the office property market in the country, according to the latest report by JLL. In Warsaw alone, tenants took up 391,400 sqm of office area in the period, the study said. “Total demand in H1 2017 among regional markets was a strong 331,400 sqm, which is 24 percent up on the same period last year. This result is fairly similar to the demand recorded in Warsaw, which further emphasizes the strength of the regional markets. It is also worth noting that an increasing number of companies are analyzing office locations outside the major metropolitan areas due to a more favorable labor market,” said Łukasz Dziedzic, a consultant in the research and consulting department of JLL.