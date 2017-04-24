Altus files motion to UOKiK on BPH TFI takeover

Altus Agent Transferowy has filed a motion to the antitrust watchdog UOKiK regarding the takeover of the BPH TFI investment fund, which approval is necessary to complete the transaction. Earlier this month, Altus TFI, announced that it has signed a conditional deal to acquire 100 percent stake in BPH TFI investment fund. This is Altus…
