Altus files motion to UOKiK on BPH TFI takeover

April 24, 2017 Poland AM

Altus Agent Transferowy has filed a motion to the antitrust watchdog UOKiK regarding the takeover of the BPH TFI investment fund, which approval is necessary to complete the transaction. Earlier this month, Altus TFI, announced that it has signed a conditional deal to acquire 100 percent stake in BPH TFI investment fund. This is Altus…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
