Altus with KNF approval to buy BPH TFI

WSE-listed investment fund Altus TFI received the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approval to takeover BPH TFI, the company said in a market filing. “Acquisition of BPH TFI is a fulfillment of our strategy announced at the time of our IPO in 2014. It anticipates active market consolidation by taking over the portfolio of funds and…
Related Posts
-
Knauf moving into Katowice’s Altus build...July 11, 2017
-
Octava FIZAN acquires major office and r...July 4, 2017
-
Altus files motion to UOKiK on BPH TFI t...April 24, 2017
-
Altus TFI to takeover BPH TFIApril 5, 2017