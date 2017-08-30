Altus with KNF approval to buy BPH TFI

August 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed investment fund Altus TFI received the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approval to takeover BPH TFI, the company said in a market filing. “Acquisition of BPH TFI is a fulfillment of our strategy announced at the time of our IPO in 2014. It anticipates active market consolidation by taking over the portfolio of funds and…

