Amica Q2 net profit soars

September 6, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed white goods producer Amica had PLN 71.4 million consolidated net profit in Q2, an impressive 233.9 percent gain y/y. Operating revenue stood at PLN 38 million, up by 26.4 percent y/y, while revenues reached PLN 524.6 million, a 7.5 percent y/y increase. The Q2 results were boosted by a PLN 41.7 million tax gain…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts