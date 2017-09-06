Amica Q2 net profit soars

WSE-listed white goods producer Amica had PLN 71.4 million consolidated net profit in Q2, an impressive 233.9 percent gain y/y. Operating revenue stood at PLN 38 million, up by 26.4 percent y/y, while revenues reached PLN 524.6 million, a 7.5 percent y/y increase. The Q2 results were boosted by a PLN 41.7 million tax gain…
