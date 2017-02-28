Amica Q4 profit up

February 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed white goods producer Amica, had PLN 27.82 million consolidated net profit in Q4 2016, up from PLN 24.43 million y/y. Operating revenue stood at PLN 39.76 million, down from PLN 42.4 million y/y. Sales revenue reached PLN 669.7 million vs PLN 625.16 million y/y. For the whole year, profits grew to PLN 112.52 million…

