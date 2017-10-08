AmRest approves plan to move to Spain

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest shareholders approved the motion to move the company’s headquarters to Spain from Poland, with 90.55 percent of the votes in favor. Back in July, the company announced the plan to move to Spain for investments reasons with the possibility of dual listing on one of the Western European bourses. According to…
