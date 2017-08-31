AmRest buys 51% stake in PizzaPortal.pl

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest has finalized the deal to buy 51 percent stake in food delivery portal PizzaPortal.pl for PLN 10 million, the company said in a market filing. According to transactions terms, AmRest will acquire newly issued shares of Germany-based Delivery Hero subsidiary Restaurant Partner Polska which owns PizzaPortal.pl. Additionally, both sides committed to…
Related Posts
-
AmRest finalizes German Pizza Hut takeov...July 31, 2017
-
AmRest wants to move HQs to Spain. Mulls...July 30, 2017
-
AmRest with 27.2% y/y revenue growth in ...July 20, 2017
-
AmRest signs framework agreement to buy ...July 13, 2017