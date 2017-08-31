AmRest buys 51% stake in PizzaPortal.pl

August 31, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest has finalized the deal to buy 51 percent stake in food delivery portal PizzaPortal.pl for PLN 10 million, the company said in a market filing. According to transactions terms, AmRest will acquire newly issued shares of Germany-based Delivery Hero subsidiary Restaurant Partner Polska which owns PizzaPortal.pl. Additionally, both sides committed to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
