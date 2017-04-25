AmRest continues Russian expansion

WSE-listed restaurants operator AmRest signed a master franchisee deal for Pizza Hut’s operations in Russia and to acquire 18 Pizza Hut restaurants in the country, AmRest said in a market filing. “As a result of the planned transaction, AmRest’s subsidiary will become the master-franchisee for 36 restaurants currently operated in Russia, and will have the…
