AmRest continues Russian expansion

April 25, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed restaurants operator AmRest signed a master franchisee deal for Pizza Hut’s operations in Russia and to acquire 18 Pizza Hut restaurants in the country, AmRest said in a market filing. “As a result of the planned transaction, AmRest’s subsidiary will become the master-franchisee for 36 restaurants currently operated in Russia, and will have the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts