AmRest estimates fourth quarter revenue of PLN 1.2 billion

International fast-food and casual dining restaurant operator AmRest estimates that its sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to PLN 1.213 billion, an increase of 32.2 percent y/y, the company said in a statement. “The dynamics of the Group’s sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 was affected favorably by the consolidation…
Related Posts
-
Trans Polonia increases revenues by 182%...January 23, 2017
-
LPP revenues at PLN 495 mln in August...September 4, 2016
-
CCC sales revenue up 31.9% in August...September 4, 2016
-
AmRest becomes the master-franchisee of ...August 17, 2016