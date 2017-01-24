AmRest estimates fourth quarter revenue of PLN 1.2 billion

January 24, 2017 Poland AM

  International fast-food and casual dining restaurant operator AmRest estimates that its sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 amounted to PLN 1.213 billion, an increase of 32.2 percent y/y, the company said in a statement. “The dynamics of the Group’s sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 was affected favorably by the consolidation…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts