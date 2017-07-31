AmRest finalizes German Pizza Hut takeover

WSE-listed restaurant operator AmRest has finalized the purchase and master franchising agreement for Pizza Hut in Germany. Additionally, AmRest bought two Pizza Hut restaurants in Dusseldorf for €1. Under the deal terms, AmRest will become the sole master franchisee of 67 Pizza Hut restaurants currently run by sub-franchisees in Germany. It is also acquired the…
